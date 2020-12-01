CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $591.10K

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price increase of 22.29% at $105.17. During the day, the stock rose to $106.50 and sunk to $90.9442 before settling in for the price of $86.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVAC posted a 52-week range of $36.15-$86.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $169.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.08.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 484 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 42,936 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -246,217. The stock had 1.31 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -76.39, operating margin was -603.20 and Pretax Margin of -574.90.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. CureVac N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.63%, in contrast to 21.10% institutional ownership.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -573.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

CureVac N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in the upcoming year.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CureVac N.V. (CVAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 859.96.

In the same vein, CVAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach -64.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.71 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.43% While, its Average True Range was 7.08.