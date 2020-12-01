Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) EPS growth this year is -103.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) open the trading on November 30, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 8.96% to $1.46. During the day, the stock rose to $1.59 and sunk to $1.33 before settling in for the price of $1.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOFV posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$12.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -103.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1102, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.1107.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.80%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director bought 60,000 shares at the rate of 1.39, making the entire transaction reach 83,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s President, CEO bought 58,500 for 1.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 81,315. This particular insider is now the holder of 812,929 in total.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.70.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -103.70%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.34.

In the same vein, HOFV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61.

Technical Analysis of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

[Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, HOFV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.3455.

Raw Stochastic average of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 341.73% that was higher than 193.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

