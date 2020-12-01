New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) PE Ratio stood at $18.28: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) open the trading on November 30, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.53% to $33.03. During the day, the stock rose to $35.81 and sunk to $32.88 before settling in for the price of $36.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NJR posted a 52-week range of $21.14-$45.76.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.25.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1068 employees. It has generated 2,344,564 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 152,983. The stock had 14.06 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.61, operating margin was +6.18 and Pretax Margin of +4.55.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry. New Jersey Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 75.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 26.76, making the entire transaction reach 267,627 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,558. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s Senior VP and CFO sold 3,503 for 43.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 151,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,057 in total.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.1) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 11.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.28, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.95.

In the same vein, NJR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

[New Jersey Resources Corporation, NJR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.56.

Raw Stochastic average of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.89% that was higher than 40.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.