Oblong Inc. (OBLG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.70

As on November 30, 2020, Oblong Inc. (AMEX: OBLG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 133.42% to $9.50. During the day, the stock rose to $12.25 and sunk to $4.07 before settling in for the price of $4.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OBLG posted a 52-week range of $0.87-$4.90.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -16.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.13.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Oblong Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 4.00% institutional ownership.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oblong Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.80%.

Oblong Inc. (AMEX: OBLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oblong Inc. (OBLG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.16.

In the same vein, OBLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.76.

Technical Analysis of Oblong Inc. (OBLG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Oblong Inc., OBLG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.05 million was better the volume of 0.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.05% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Oblong Inc. (OBLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 350.18% that was higher than 179.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.