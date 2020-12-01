Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as So-Young International Inc. (SY) last week performance was -11.95%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) flaunted slowness of -6.52% at $12.75, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $13.71 and sunk to $12.37 before settling in for the price of $13.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SY posted a 52-week range of $8.03-$16.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 413.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.84.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1218 employees. It has generated 136,836 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,031. The stock had 21.92 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.75, operating margin was +12.61 and Pretax Margin of +19.66.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the So-Young International Inc. industry. So-Young International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.98%, in contrast to 30.00% institutional ownership.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.98 while generating a return on equity of 6.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

So-Young International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 413.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.26 in the upcoming year.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for So-Young International Inc. (SY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.35.

In the same vein, SY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of So-Young International Inc. (SY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [So-Young International Inc., SY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of So-Young International Inc. (SY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.82% that was higher than 53.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.