Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) surge 20.33% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price increase of 17.68% at $12.25. During the day, the stock rose to $12.64 and sunk to $10.46 before settling in for the price of $10.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAMA posted a 52-week range of $9.61-$11.09.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $144.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.22.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 297,858 shares at the rate of 10.46, making the entire transaction reach 3,115,595 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,099,074. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s 10% Owner sold 201,762 for 10.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,074,113. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,396,932 in total.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 1.37.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27.

In the same vein, SAMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23.

Technical Analysis of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.72% that was higher than 27.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.