Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) last month volatility was 8.02%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) established initial surge of 15.01% at $9.04, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $9.15 and sunk to $7.87 before settling in for the price of $7.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SURF posted a 52-week range of $1.38-$10.25.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -495.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $362.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.24.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 49 employees. It has generated 313,469 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,118,143. The stock had 46.62 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -373.48 and Pretax Margin of -356.70.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Surface Oncology Inc. industry. Surface Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 66.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 595 shares at the rate of 10.05, making the entire transaction reach 5,980 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,405. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 14, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 4,000 for 10.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 40,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 101,000 in total.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.39) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -356.70 while generating a return on equity of -68.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -495.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in the upcoming year.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.29.

In the same vein, SURF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Surface Oncology Inc., SURF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.75% that was lower than 95.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) volume hits 11.26 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) open the trading on November 30, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.35% to $13.99. During...
Read more

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) volume hits 2.0 million: A New Opening for Investors

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2020, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) set off with pace as it heaved 6.21%...
Read more

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) 20 Days SMA touch 20.50%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) established initial surge of 0.09% at $160.70, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Hecla Mining Company (HL) plunge -7.18% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
As on November 30, 2020, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) started slowly as it slid -0.21% to $4.78. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Open at price of $8.45: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price increase of 6.62% at $8.21. During the day,...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Open at price of $8.45: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price increase of 6.62% at $8.21. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) volume hits 11.26 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) open the trading on November 30, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.35% to $13.99. During...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is -8.16% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
As on November 30, 2020, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.14% to $2.70. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is 9F Inc. (JFU) performance over the last week is recorded 39.68%

Sana Meer - 0
9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) established initial surge of 7.32% at $1.76, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) 14-day ATR is 0.08: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2020, Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) set off with pace as it heaved 7.81% to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) last month volatility was 14.40%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price increase of 8.57% at $0.57. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.