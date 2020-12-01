Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) went down -2.88% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2020, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.88% to $2.02. During the day, the stock rose to $2.2098 and sunk to $1.94 before settling in for the price of $2.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TANH posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$3.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -5.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -418.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.65.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 70 workers. It has generated 693,388 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -85,318. The stock had 1.35 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.14, operating margin was +1.37 and Pretax Margin of -18.88.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.71%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -12.30 while generating a return on equity of -6.30.

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -418.70%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.64.

In the same vein, TANH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tantech Holdings Ltd, TANH]. Its last 5-days volume of 20.75 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 403.44% that was higher than 169.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

