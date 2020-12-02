Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) EPS is poised to hit -0.69 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) started the day on December 01, 2020, with a price increase of 9.70% at $16.06. During the day, the stock rose to $16.97 and sunk to $15.30 before settling in for the price of $14.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMBC posted a 52-week range of $8.74-$22.90.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 3.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -217.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $729.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.12.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 104 workers. It has generated 4,769,231 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +17.14 and Pretax Margin of -37.10.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.89%, in contrast to 80.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 8,425 shares at the rate of 11.75, making the entire transaction reach 98,994 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 143,555.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.64) by -$1.37. This company achieved a net margin of -43.55 while generating a return on equity of -14.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -217.80% and is forecasted to reach -2.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.29.

In the same vein, AMBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.51 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.19% that was higher than 48.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.