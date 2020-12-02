Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $631.43K

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) started the day on December 01, 2020, with a price increase of 11.98% at $1.87. During the day, the stock rose to $1.87 and sunk to $1.71 before settling in for the price of $1.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCF posted a 52-week range of $0.84-$4.79.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -22.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $309.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4166, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0147.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 124 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 617,032 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,288,677. The stock had 2.99 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -8.76, operating margin was -41.35 and Pretax Margin of -209.53.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 29.30% institutional ownership.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.7. This company achieved a net margin of -208.85 while generating a return on equity of -124.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Contango Oil & Gas Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.97.

In the same vein, MCF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.50, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.2 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.1539.

Raw Stochastic average of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.61% that was higher than 93.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.