Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.05

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) started the day on December 01, 2020, with a price increase of 5.76% at $2.57. During the day, the stock rose to $2.615 and sunk to $2.50 before settling in for the price of $2.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETM posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$5.22.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 31.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $344.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.73.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4144 employees. It has generated 359,539 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -101,403. The stock had 4.13 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.03, operating margin was +18.37 and Pretax Margin of -25.71.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. Entercom Communications Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.30%, in contrast to 50.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Chairman Emeritus sold 1,000,000 shares at the rate of 2.57, making the entire transaction reach 2,570,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,151,336. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23, Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 1,929 for 1.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,809. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,483,124 in total.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -28.20 while generating a return on equity of -37.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Entercom Communications Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.83.

In the same vein, ETM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.38 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.79% that was higher than 90.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.