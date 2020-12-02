Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $68.29K

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) started the day on December 01, 2020, with a price decrease of -4.99% at $5.90. During the day, the stock rose to $6.63 and sunk to $5.90 before settling in for the price of $6.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEOS posted a 52-week range of $4.61-$17.66.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 0.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $94.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.88.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 651 workers. It has generated 134,923 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -29,558. The stock had 4.26 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.68, operating margin was -18.52 and Pretax Margin of -18.89.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Geospace Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 71.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14, this organization’s President & CEO bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 5.92, making the entire transaction reach 29,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 117,306. Preceding that transaction, on May 14, Company’s Director bought 2,123 for 6.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,908. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,475 in total.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -11.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.20.

In the same vein, GEOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.42.

Technical Analysis of Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 96459.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.92% that was higher than 53.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.