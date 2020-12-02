MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) EPS growth this year is 24.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) established initial surge of 9.45% at $16.68, as the Stock market unbolted on December 01, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $16.73 and sunk to $15.48 before settling in for the price of $15.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAG posted a 52-week range of $3.84-$20.15.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.71.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the MAG Silver Corp. industry. MAG Silver Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.80%, in contrast to 43.40% institutional ownership.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2017, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 232.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92.

In the same vein, MAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [MAG Silver Corp., MAG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.50% that was lower than 65.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.