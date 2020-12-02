Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) last week performance was 56.15%

As on December 01, 2020, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 56.15% to $2.03. During the day, the stock rose to $3.76 and sunk to $1.25 before settling in for the price of $1.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PETZ posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$2.81.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.23.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 220 employees. It has generated 252,965 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -172,508. The stock had 18.79 Receivables turnover and 0.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -12.04, operating margin was -48.58 and Pretax Margin of -68.19.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. TDH Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 78.88%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -68.19.

TDH Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.40%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.41.

In the same vein, PETZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25.

Technical Analysis of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TDH Holdings Inc., PETZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.79 million was better the volume of 67295.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 189.61% that was higher than 110.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.