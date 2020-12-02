Progenity Inc. (PROG) 14-day ATR is 0.47: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) started the day on December 01, 2020, with a price decrease of -9.48% at $3.63. During the day, the stock rose to $3.85 and sunk to $3.57 before settling in for the price of $4.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PROG posted a 52-week range of $3.64-$15.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -77.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $170.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.72.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 666 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.21, operating margin was -97.31 and Pretax Margin of -103.30.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Progenity Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.90%, in contrast to 69.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 03, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer bought 9,151 shares at the rate of 8.55, making the entire transaction reach 78,241 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,428. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer bought 99 for 8.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 846. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,277 in total.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.72) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -102.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Progenity Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -77.20% and is forecasted to reach -3.44 in the upcoming year.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progenity Inc. (PROG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.12.

Technical Analysis of Progenity Inc. (PROG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.47 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Progenity Inc. (PROG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.35% that was lower than 96.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.