SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) volume hits 2.43 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on December 01, 2020, SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) started slowly as it slid -52.58% to $76.02. During the day, the stock rose to $83.40 and sunk to $75.50 before settling in for the price of $160.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNX posted a 52-week range of $52.06-$164.74.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $144.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $116.80.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 252000 employees. It has generated 101,094 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,111. The stock had 5.83 Receivables turnover and 2.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.24, operating margin was +3.62 and Pretax Margin of +2.85.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. SYNNEX Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 78.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13, this organization’s Director sold 4,600 shares at the rate of 148.96, making the entire transaction reach 685,204 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,739. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12, Company’s Director sold 4,600 for 148.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 682,354. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,739 in total.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2020, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.26) by $1.07. This company achieved a net margin of +2.09 while generating a return on equity of 13.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.20% and is forecasted to reach 13.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SYNNEX Corporation (SNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.02, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.81.

In the same vein, SNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.48, a figure that is expected to reach 3.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SYNNEX Corporation, SNX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.71 million was better the volume of 0.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.01% While, its Average True Range was 13.75.

Raw Stochastic average of SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 307.91% that was higher than 128.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.