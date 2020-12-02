Telos Corporation (TLS) EPS growth this year is -283.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) open the trading on December 01, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 16.34% to $23.35. During the day, the stock rose to $24.83 and sunk to $20.02 before settling in for the price of $20.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TLS posted a 52-week range of $18.08-$22.20.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.50% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -283.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.40 billion.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Telos Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 41.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s Director bought 441 shares at the rate of 17.00, making the entire transaction reach 7,497 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,930. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19, Company’s Director bought 262,532 for 17.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,463,044. This particular insider is now the holder of 262,532 in total.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.35.

Telos Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -283.20%.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telos Corporation (TLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 78.73.

In the same vein, TLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12.

Technical Analysis of Telos Corporation (TLS)

[Telos Corporation, TLS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period.