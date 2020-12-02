The key reasons why Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) is -29.26% away from 52-week high?

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) open the trading on December 01, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.78% to $6.65. During the day, the stock rose to $6.98 and sunk to $6.52 before settling in for the price of $6.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OVID posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$9.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $401.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.27.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.10%, in contrast to 39.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28, this organization’s CEO bought 8,488 shares at the rate of 5.84, making the entire transaction reach 49,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,792,530.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.36) by $0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -111.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in the upcoming year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 58.22.

In the same vein, OVID’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)

[Ovid Therapeutics Inc., OVID] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.69% that was lower than 68.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.