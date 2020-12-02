UBS Group AG (UBS) return on Assets touches 0.45: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) open the trading on December 01, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 2.55% to $14.50. During the day, the stock rose to $14.555 and sunk to $14.14 before settling in for the price of $14.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBS posted a 52-week range of $7.25-$14.78.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.59 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.34.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 71230 employees. It has generated 492,871 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +16.89 and Pretax Margin of +16.26.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. UBS Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 49.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 615 shares at the rate of 9.64, making the entire transaction reach 5,932 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 501 for 8.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,475. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.26) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +12.65 while generating a return on equity of 8.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UBS Group AG (UBS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.53, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.03.

In the same vein, UBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.52, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

[UBS Group AG, UBS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG (UBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.69% that was lower than 30.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.