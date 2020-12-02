Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) is 7.83% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) started the day on December 01, 2020, with a price increase of 8.81% at $9.02. During the day, the stock rose to $9.70 and sunk to $8.80 before settling in for the price of $8.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREE posted a 52-week range of $6.92-$11.22.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $340.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.99.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.70%, in contrast to 70.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 03, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 8.02, making the entire transaction reach 40,124 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 31, Company’s Director bought 7,000 for 7.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 54,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,000 in total.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47.

In the same vein, FREE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.56 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.83% that was higher than 42.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.