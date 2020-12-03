A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) as it 5-day change was -1.99%

As on December 02, 2020, Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.66% to $8.85. During the day, the stock rose to $9.01 and sunk to $8.17 before settling in for the price of $8.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RTLR posted a 52-week range of $2.90-$18.41.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.66.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 676 workers. It has generated 628,754 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 39,397. The stock had 11.27 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.16, operating margin was +49.34 and Pretax Margin of +47.35.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Rattler Midstream LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 86.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 19, this organization’s President bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 4.21, making the entire transaction reach 25,282 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,148,857.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.27 while generating a return on equity of 4.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rattler Midstream LP’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in the upcoming year.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.02.

In the same vein, RTLR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rattler Midstream LP, RTLR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.69 million was better the volume of 0.53 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.97% that was higher than 57.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.