Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) volume hits 5.87 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on December 02, 2020, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) started slowly as it slid -4.08% to $13.41. During the day, the stock rose to $13.90 and sunk to $12.70 before settling in for the price of $13.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APXT posted a 52-week range of $9.13-$17.25.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $462.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.23.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80.

In the same vein, APXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03.

Technical Analysis of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, APXT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 16.73 million was better the volume of 0.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.75% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.63% that was higher than 50.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.