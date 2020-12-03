CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) last month performance of 180.89% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

By Shaun Noe
Company News

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) started the day on December 02, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.14% at $6.91. During the day, the stock rose to $7.50 and sunk to $6.05 before settling in for the price of $6.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAT posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$11.40.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -278.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $402.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.54.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.20%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 2,151,017 shares at the rate of 0.48, making the entire transaction reach 1,032,488 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,702,615. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s CEO bought 2,062,619 for 0.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 990,057. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,726,705 in total.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2010, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -278.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.00.

In the same vein, CBAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.03 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 382.15% that was higher than 234.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

