China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) 20 Days SMA touch 108.92%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on December 02, 2020, China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) started slowly as it slid -4.61% to $8.28. During the day, the stock rose to $8.60 and sunk to $7.24 before settling in for the price of $8.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAAS posted a 52-week range of $1.42-$13.69.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 321.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $248.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.61.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4039 employees. It has generated 106,815 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,466. The stock had 1.76 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.34, operating margin was +0.26 and Pretax Margin of +1.75.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. China Automotive Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.55%, in contrast to 3.10% institutional ownership.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +2.31 while generating a return on equity of 3.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 321.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.20.

In the same vein, CAAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [China Automotive Systems Inc., CAAS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 28.69 million was better the volume of 0.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.60.

Raw Stochastic average of China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 449.16% that was higher than 191.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.