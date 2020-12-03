Genuine Parts Company (GPC) volume hits 1.13 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 02, 2020, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.61% to $96.98. During the day, the stock rose to $99.00 and sunk to $96.67 before settling in for the price of $101.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPC posted a 52-week range of $49.68-$107.08.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $97.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.48.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 55000 employees. It has generated 352,587 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,292. The stock had 7.56 Receivables turnover and 1.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.18, operating margin was +5.83 and Pretax Margin of +4.28.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Genuine Parts Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.77%, in contrast to 80.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 28, this organization’s Director bought 2,200 shares at the rate of 91.72, making the entire transaction reach 201,783 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,731. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 23, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 55.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 276,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 627,213 in total.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.4) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +3.20 while generating a return on equity of 17.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genuine Parts Company (GPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3879.20, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.47.

In the same vein, GPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 1.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genuine Parts Company, GPC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.98 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.91 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.57% While, its Average True Range was 3.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.84% that was higher than 31.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.