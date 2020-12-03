Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) EPS growth this year is 98.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) open the trading on December 02, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.40% to $4.03. During the day, the stock rose to $4.03 and sunk to $3.7374 before settling in for the price of $3.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLX posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$10.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -7.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $599.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.25.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1650 workers. It has generated 455,702 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,721. The stock had 5.97 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.15, operating margin was +9.86 and Pretax Margin of +8.72.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 88.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s EVP and COO sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 3.22, making the entire transaction reach 112,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 220,137. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 210,000 for 1.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 375,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,071,844 in total.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +7.62 while generating a return on equity of 3.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.75, and its Beta score is 3.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 61.16.

In the same vein, HLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

[Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., HLX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.81% that was higher than 81.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.