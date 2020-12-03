Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) volume hits 21.12 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 02, 2020, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.33% to $8.37. During the day, the stock rose to $8.445 and sunk to $7.02 before settling in for the price of $8.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KNDI posted a 52-week range of $2.17-$17.45.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $728.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.37.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 594 employees. It has generated 228,521 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -12,102. The stock had 1.12 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.73, operating margin was +0.67 and Pretax Margin of +16.82.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 5.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 15.00, making the entire transaction reach 15,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19, Company’s Director sold 4,326 for 12.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,849. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,500 in total.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -5.30 while generating a return on equity of -3.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.85.

In the same vein, KNDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kandi Technologies Group Inc., KNDI]. Its last 5-days volume of 23.78 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.80% While, its Average True Range was 2.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 249.38% that was higher than 207.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.