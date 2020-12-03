Masco Corporation (MAS) is predicted to post EPS of 0.75 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) started the day on December 02, 2020, with a price decrease of -3.73% at $51.82. During the day, the stock rose to $53.81 and sunk to $51.58 before settling in for the price of $53.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAS posted a 52-week range of $27.04-$60.16.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $260.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.36.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18000 employees. It has generated 304,864 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 28,864. The stock had 6.23 Receivables turnover and 1.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.17, operating margin was +16.36 and Pretax Margin of +13.63.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. Masco Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 95.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s VP, Masco Operating Sys. sold 2,283 shares at the rate of 54.18, making the entire transaction reach 123,696 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,026. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s VP, Masco Operating Sys. sold 3,000 for 54.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 163,731. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,309 in total.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.78) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +9.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Masco Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Masco Corporation (MAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.59, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.50.

In the same vein, MAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Masco Corporation (MAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.04 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Masco Corporation (MAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.23% that was lower than 28.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.