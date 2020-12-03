Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) return on Assets touches -64.74: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) started the day on December 02, 2020, with a price decrease of -8.66% at $0.18. During the day, the stock rose to $0.195 and sunk to $0.171 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAKD posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$4.00.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -8.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $234.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1165, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4205.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 260 employees. It has generated 102,559 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -61,839. The stock had 12.49 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.78, operating margin was -13.03 and Pretax Margin of -59.43.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Naked Brand Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -60.30 while generating a return on equity of -2,209.83.

Naked Brand Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.00%.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66.

In the same vein, NAKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.46.

Technical Analysis of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD), its last 5-days Average volume was 134.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 27.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.0407.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 443.38% that was higher than 219.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.60

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) flaunted slowness of -20.13% at $192.21, as the Stock market unbolted on December 02, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) volume hits 3.59 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
As on December 02, 2020, Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 16.40% to $3.62. During the day,...
Read more

Root Inc. (ROOT) volume hits 3.18 million: A New Opening for Investors

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) started the day on December 02, 2020, with a price decrease of -13.53% at $14.70. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) 20 Days SMA touch 3.78%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) open the trading on December 02, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.25% to $205.91. During the...
Read more

Carvana Co. (CVNA) plunge -4.76% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 02, 2020, Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) had a quiet start as it plunged -10.23% to...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

L Brands Inc. (LB) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.73 million

Steve Mayer - 0
L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) started the day on December 02, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.59% at $38.67. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) 20 Days SMA touch 3.78%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) open the trading on December 02, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.25% to $205.91. During the...
Read more
Markets

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) recent quarterly performance of 115.38% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
As on December 02, 2020, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.14% to $2.10. During the...
Read more
Markets

InMode Ltd. (INMD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $729.87K

Steve Mayer - 0
InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) flaunted slowness of -8.05% at $41.21, as the Stock market unbolted on December 02, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) is predicted to post EPS of -0.91 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for...

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 02, 2020, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) last week performance was -5.68%

Steve Mayer - 0
Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) started the day on December 02, 2020, with a price decrease of -4.99% at $62.44. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.