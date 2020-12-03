Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) last week performance was 8.40%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) started the day on December 02, 2020, with a price decrease of -10.12% at $15.10. During the day, the stock rose to $15.65 and sunk to $14.93 before settling in for the price of $16.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LU posted a 52-week range of $11.56-$20.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.26 billion, simultaneously with a float of $791.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.15 billion.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 84830 employees. It has generated 84,622 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,794. The stock had 3.41 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.24, operating margin was +40.01 and Pretax Margin of +39.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +26.94 while generating a return on equity of 37.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in the upcoming year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73.

In the same vein, LU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.76 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 12.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.98% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

