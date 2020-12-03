Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Uxin Limited (UXIN) last week performance was -0.71%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 02, 2020, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.46% to $1.39. During the day, the stock rose to $1.4022 and sunk to $1.24 before settling in for the price of $1.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$3.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $297.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $426.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0733, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3364.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6455 workers. It has generated 35,604 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -29,734. The stock had 0.71 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.59, operating margin was -69.13 and Pretax Margin of -85.67.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Uxin Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.09%, in contrast to 24.20% institutional ownership.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -83.51 while generating a return on equity of -92.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.03.

In the same vein, UXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.42.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Uxin Limited, UXIN]. Its last 5-days volume of 14.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.1957.

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 142.47% that was higher than 102.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.