Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.16

Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) established initial surge of 6.94% at $5.24, as the Stock market unbolted on December 02, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $5.38 and sunk to $4.99 before settling in for the price of $4.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KRMD posted a 52-week range of $3.60-$12.84.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $228.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.34.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 71 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 326,234 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,949. The stock had 9.94 Receivables turnover and 1.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.66, operating margin was +17.28 and Pretax Margin of +3.01.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Repro Med Systems Inc. industry. Repro Med Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 66.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Chairman of the Board bought 1,275 shares at the rate of 4.53, making the entire transaction reach 5,776 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,325. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 4.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,599. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,436,755 in total.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.44 while generating a return on equity of 5.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 285.91.

In the same vein, KRMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Repro Med Systems Inc., KRMD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.95% that was lower than 91.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.