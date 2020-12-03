Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) 14-day ATR is 1.79: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 02, 2020, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) set off with pace as it heaved 5.51% to $33.14. During the day, the stock rose to $33.33 and sunk to $30.9363 before settling in for the price of $31.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIX posted a 52-week range of $8.75-$46.67.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.08.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2450 employees. It has generated 607,177 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 73,088. The stock had 13.24 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.44, operating margin was +29.04 and Pretax Margin of +20.96.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 82.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s President, CEO sold 902 shares at the rate of 31.02, making the entire transaction reach 27,977 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 385,572. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19, Company’s President, CEO sold 3,505 for 29.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 103,993. This particular insider is now the holder of 386,474 in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +12.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -14.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.55.

In the same vein, SIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, SIX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.51 million was inferior to the volume of 3.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.15% that was lower than 67.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.