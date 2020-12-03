Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is 24.66% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 02, 2020, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) set off with pace as it heaved 12.60% to $320.89. During the day, the stock rose to $330.87 and sunk to $281.19 before settling in for the price of $284.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPOT posted a 52-week range of $109.18-$299.67.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 44.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -133.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $259.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $213.58.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4405 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.25, operating margin was -0.80 and Pretax Margin of -1.94.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Spotify Technology S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.26%, in contrast to 59.90% institutional ownership.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.68) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.75 while generating a return on equity of -8.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -133.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.24 in the upcoming year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 175.31.

In the same vein, SPOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Spotify Technology S.A., SPOT]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.54 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.60% While, its Average True Range was 16.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.27% that was higher than 51.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.