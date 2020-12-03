Tredegar Corporation (TG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.03

As on December 02, 2020, Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 29.86% to $21.55. During the day, the stock rose to $22.25 and sunk to $20.30 before settling in for the price of $16.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TG posted a 52-week range of $11.31-$23.48.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $731.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.87.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3000 employees. It has generated 324,119 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,086. The stock had 8.00 Receivables turnover and 1.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.49, operating margin was +3.85 and Pretax Margin of +5.98.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Tredegar Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.00%, in contrast to 67.20% institutional ownership.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2016, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +4.96 while generating a return on equity of 13.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tredegar Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tredegar Corporation (TG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.57.

In the same vein, TG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79.

Technical Analysis of Tredegar Corporation (TG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tredegar Corporation, TG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.49 million was better the volume of 0.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.12% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Tredegar Corporation (TG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.57% that was higher than 59.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.