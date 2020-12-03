Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.31M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 02, 2020, Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE) set off with pace as it heaved 4.37% to $13.36. During the day, the stock rose to $13.57 and sunk to $12.15 before settling in for the price of $12.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TRNE posted a 52-week range of $9.40-$13.94.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $401.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.44.

Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 1.85.

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65.

In the same vein, TRNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49.

Technical Analysis of Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Trine Acquisition Corp., TRNE]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.8 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.98% that was lower than 38.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.