U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) volume hits 1.6 million: A New Opening for Investors

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) open the trading on December 02, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.78% to $5.04. During the day, the stock rose to $5.38 and sunk to $4.84 before settling in for the price of $4.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLCA posted a 52-week range of $0.79-$6.55.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $377.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.11.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2177 employees. It has generated 677,298 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -151,163. The stock had 7.41 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.97, operating margin was +1.36 and Pretax Margin of -29.09.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s CEO bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.34, making the entire transaction reach 23,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 706,448. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 27, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 1.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,751 in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.35) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -22.32 while generating a return on equity of -37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in the upcoming year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39.

In the same vein, SLCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

[U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., SLCA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.73% that was higher than 76.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.