WW International Inc. (WW) is predicted to post EPS of 0.33 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) open the trading on December 02, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.44% to $31.26. During the day, the stock rose to $31.295 and sunk to $29.20 before settling in for the price of $29.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WW posted a 52-week range of $9.75-$47.19.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.75.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 17000 employees. It has generated 83,137 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,036. The stock had 48.93 Receivables turnover and 0.97 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.38, operating margin was +20.85 and Pretax Margin of +10.68.

WW International Inc. (WW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Personal Services industry. WW International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.20%, in contrast to 81.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s Director sold 52,420 shares at the rate of 25.87, making the entire transaction reach 1,356,340 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Former Pres., International sold 10,000 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,448 in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.63) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +8.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

WW International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WW International Inc. (WW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.88, and its Beta score is 2.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.02.

In the same vein, WW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

[WW International Inc., WW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of WW International Inc. (WW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.07% that was lower than 53.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

