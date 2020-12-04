CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) last month volatility was 4.60%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) started the day on December 03, 2020, with a price increase of 6.63% at $5.31. During the day, the stock rose to $5.38 and sunk to $4.98 before settling in for the price of $4.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CX posted a 52-week range of $1.55-$5.26.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -42.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -87.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.47 billion, simultaneously with a float of $461.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.11.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 40140 employees. It has generated 6,220,234 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 26,056. The stock had 7.20 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.42, operating margin was +10.15 and Pretax Margin of +1.55.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Materials Industry. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.00%, in contrast to 37.90% institutional ownership.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by -$1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.42 while generating a return on equity of 0.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -87.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.59.

In the same vein, CX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.67 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 9.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.14% that was higher than 49.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.