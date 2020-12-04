Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) is predicted to post EPS of 0.87 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) started the day on December 03, 2020, with a price increase of 0.17% at $65.00. During the day, the stock rose to $65.35 and sunk to $64.75 before settling in for the price of $64.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EV posted a 52-week range of $22.14-$64.93.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.41.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1871 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.22, operating margin was +18.90 and Pretax Margin of +18.90.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Eaton Vance Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.60%, in contrast to 70.60% institutional ownership.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2020, the organization reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.86) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.83 while generating a return on equity of 10.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eaton Vance Corp. (EV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $53.59, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.86.

In the same vein, EV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.86 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.94% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.10% that was lower than 71.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.