Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is 19.28% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) open the trading on December 03, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.20% to $41.70. During the day, the stock rose to $44.69 and sunk to $41.58 before settling in for the price of $43.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUTU posted a 52-week range of $8.16-$51.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 266.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.36.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 847 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 159,959 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,963. The stock had 0.79 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.64, operating margin was +17.71 and Pretax Margin of +16.81.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Futu Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.99%, in contrast to 32.10% institutional ownership.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.1) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +15.61 while generating a return on equity of 9.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 266.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in the upcoming year.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.41.

In the same vein, FUTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

[Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.97% While, its Average True Range was 3.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.18% that was higher than 64.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.