ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) last month volatility was 1.84%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 03, 2020, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.83% to $13.16. During the day, the stock rose to $13.355 and sunk to $13.13 before settling in for the price of $13.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBN posted a 52-week range of $6.86-$15.42.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 188.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.45 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.23.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 97354 employees. It has generated 15,126,685 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.39 and Pretax Margin of +12.37.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. ICICI Bank Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.40%, in contrast to 18.50% institutional ownership.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +6.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 188.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in the upcoming year.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.17, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.77.

In the same vein, IBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Going through the that latest performance of [ICICI Bank Limited, IBN]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.16 million was inferior to the volume of 8.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.78% that was lower than 38.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

