Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM): A new equity stake in ITRM sees the stock Rolling

A new stake of over 73% in Iterum has been revealed in a recent SEC filing as ITRM shares rallies.

The Irish clinical-stage pharmaceutical company is ranking among the top stocks for the day as it continues to trade with bullish momentum. The reason for Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) stock pushing higher is a recent stake discovered in an SEC filing.

A couple of days ago, the company also announced the submission of its New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA for oral Sulopenem.

However, the most asking and alluring update is the new stake of up to 73% in Iterum. In an SEC filing on Nov. 22, 2020, it was unveiled that RA Capital Management and some of its managing partners have invested heavily in the company.

This has attracted investors quite swiftly as the trading volume is just under 93 million compared to the average volume of 6.6 million.

ITRM shares have soared above 65% from the previous close of $0.65. The stock kicked off the day at $0.87 and as we write this, ITRM was trading at $0.93 up by 42.84%.

The company which is valued at 39 million is making strong progress. The new stakes in the pharmaceutical firm will help it to make stronger growth in the future. And, with its oral sulopenem under the review of the FDA, the potential is high as it will bring new antibiotics, addressing the uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.

The new investors who owe more than 73% of the shares reflect big money coming into the company. Such a massive stake in a company shows that the investors have seen so much value in Iterum Therapeutics.

As reported in Schedule 3G filing, RA Capital Management owns approximately 18.9% stake in the Irish company. This shows 10 million shares held by RA Capital. Consequently, RA Capital’s managing partners Peter Kolchinsky and Rajeev Shah have also bought nearly 10 million shares each. That concludes a total stake of 37.8% from both the investors.

At last, it was found that almost 8.4 million shares of the company were purchased by RA Capital Healthcare Fund, which shows a total percentage of 16.5% in Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM).

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Things have recently turned around in favor of Iterum. The submission of an NDA to the FDA is a key subject for the future. The potential is there and it would open new revenue streams for the company. This would take the company one step further stamping its mark in the stock market.

If Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) attains the approval from the FDA for its oral sulopenem, it will fulfill the goal of the company bringing the much-needed medicine to millions of patients in years to come.

The company expects to deliver the medicine to more than 6 million patients with cipro-resistant UTIs across the U.S. each year.