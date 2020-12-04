Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.77

As on December 03, 2020, Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) started slowly as it slid -3.45% to $124.90. During the day, the stock rose to $127.04 and sunk to $123.27 before settling in for the price of $129.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NDAQ posted a 52-week range of $71.66-$139.50.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $126.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $118.53.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4776 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 977,299 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 177,482. The stock had 10.58 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.02, operating margin was +22.57 and Pretax Margin of +23.91.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Nasdaq Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 77.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 130.00, making the entire transaction reach 130,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,946. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 31, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,500 for 135.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 202,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,333 in total.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.46) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +18.16 while generating a return on equity of 13.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.87, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.49.

In the same vein, NDAQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.46, a figure that is expected to reach 1.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nasdaq Inc., NDAQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.94 million was better the volume of 0.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.73% While, its Average True Range was 3.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.62% that was lower than 24.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.