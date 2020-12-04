No matter how cynical the overall market is Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) performance over the last week is recorded 26.03%

As on December 03, 2020, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) started slowly as it slid -4.71% to $58.06. During the day, the stock rose to $65.49 and sunk to $51.00 before settling in for the price of $60.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNOX posted a 52-week range of $20.25-$69.18.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.07.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.59%, in contrast to 11.30% institutional ownership.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 40.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.15.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nano-X Imaging Ltd., NNOX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.87 million was better the volume of 3.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.06% While, its Average True Range was 7.56.