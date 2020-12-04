Nokia Corporation (NOK) Moves -0.99% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on December 03, 2020, Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) started slowly as it slid -0.99% to $4.02. During the day, the stock rose to $4.06 and sunk to $4.01 before settling in for the price of $4.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOK posted a 52-week range of $2.34-$5.14.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 14.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -67.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.36 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.97.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 98322 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.53, operating margin was +5.92 and Pretax Margin of +0.62.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.06 while generating a return on equity of 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -67.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nokia Corporation (NOK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.61, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.74.

In the same vein, NOK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Corporation (NOK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nokia Corporation, NOK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 18.38 million was lower the volume of 32.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Nokia Corporation (NOK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.09% that was lower than 46.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.