Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) last week performance was 2.24%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on December 03, 2020, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 23.87% to $4.10. During the day, the stock rose to $4.35 and sunk to $3.33 before settling in for the price of $3.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFIN posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$30.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $235.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.03.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 970 employees. It has generated 332,735 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 78,738. The stock had 5.46 Receivables turnover and 2.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.12, operating margin was +23.97 and Pretax Margin of +25.28.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +23.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10.

In the same vein, JFIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Jiayin Group Inc., JFIN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.71 million was better the volume of 0.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.60% that was higher than 107.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

