Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) last week performance was 51.24%

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE: WDR) started the day on December 03, 2020, with a price increase of 50.44% at $25.59. During the day, the stock rose to $25.63 and sunk to $25.265 before settling in for the price of $17.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDR posted a 52-week range of $9.87-$18.02.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.76.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1162 employees. It has generated 921,299 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 98,960. The stock had 8.08 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.70, operating margin was +9.48 and Pretax Margin of +14.79.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.42) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +10.74 while generating a return on equity of 13.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by 0.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE: WDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.19, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.46.

In the same vein, WDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE: WDR), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 167.78% that was higher than 76.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.