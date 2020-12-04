RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.11

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) open the trading on December 03, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 12.77% to $8.74. During the day, the stock rose to $8.89 and sunk to $7.76 before settling in for the price of $7.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RADA posted a 52-week range of $2.05-$8.06.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 14.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -398.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $375.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.79.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 167 workers. It has generated 230,891 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -9,974. The stock had 2.93 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.95, operating margin was -4.84 and Pretax Margin of -5.02.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.10%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4.32 while generating a return on equity of -4.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -398.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $138.73, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.58.

In the same vein, RADA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)

[RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., RADA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.01% that was higher than 46.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.