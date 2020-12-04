Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) is predicted to post EPS of -0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) started the day on December 03, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.47% at $42.51. During the day, the stock rose to $43.22 and sunk to $42.48 before settling in for the price of $42.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WORK posted a 52-week range of $15.10-$44.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -268.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $564.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $478.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.17.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2431 employees. It has generated 308,275 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -279,246. The stock had 5.40 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +84.58, operating margin was -88.49 and Pretax Margin of -90.06.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Slack Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 42.86, making the entire transaction reach 64,290 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 90,155. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,708 for 43.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 205,128. This particular insider is now the holder of 266,109 in total.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2020, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -90.58 while generating a return on equity of -74.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -268.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.60.

In the same vein, WORK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK), its last 5-days Average volume was 71.83 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 17.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.30% While, its Average True Range was 2.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.47% that was higher than 74.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.